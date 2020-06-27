Ian Poulter hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Poulter finished his day tied for 66th at 1 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Poulter had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poulter to 2 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Poulter hit his tee shot 287 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 171-yard par-3 16th, Poulter missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Poulter to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Poulter hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Poulter to 2 over for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Poulter got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Poulter to 3 over for the round.