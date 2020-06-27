-
Henrik Norlander putts well in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Henrik Norlander hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Norlander finished his day tied for 39th at 6 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the par-4 14th, Henrik Norlander's 141 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henrik Norlander to 1 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Norlander hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Norlander chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.
Norlander had a fantastic chip-in on the 202-yard par-3 eighth. His tee shot went 209 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 11 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 3 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Norlander hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 406-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
