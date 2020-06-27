Harold Varner III hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 39th at 6 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Varner III hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

At the 523-yard par-5 13th, Varner III got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Varner III had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Varner III to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Varner III had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to even for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Varner III's 112 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Varner III had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

Varner III got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Varner III's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Varner III chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.