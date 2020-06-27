-
Hank Lebioda shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Hank Lebioda hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 27th at 8 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.
Lebioda got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to even-par for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Lebioda had a great 279-yard tee shot to the green. He ended up missing his eagle attempt from 1 foot but carded a birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Lebioda's 99 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lebioda had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 4 under for the round.
