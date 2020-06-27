In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Greg Chalmers hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Chalmers finished his day in 68th at 1 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.

Chalmers got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to 1 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Chalmers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to 2 over for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Chalmers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to 1 over for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Chalmers had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Chalmers to 2 over for the round.

Chalmers got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to 3 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Chalmers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to 4 over for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Chalmers got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Chalmers to 5 over for the round.