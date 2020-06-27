-
-
Emiliano Grillo shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Travelers Championship
-
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 27, 2020
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Emiliano Grillo hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 37th at 6 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 16 under; Brendon Todd is in 2nd at 15 under; and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 14 under.
Grillo hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Grillo's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Grillo hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.