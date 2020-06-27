In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Dustin Johnson hit 13 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his day in 2nd at 16 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the par-4 second, Dustin Johnson's 70 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dustin Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Johnson had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Johnson's 149 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Johnson had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 5 under for the round.

Johnson hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 12th. This moved Johnson to 6 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 7 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 8 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Johnson's 160 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 9 under for the round.