-
-
Doc Redman putts well in round three of the Travelers Championship
-
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 27, 2020
Doc Redman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Redman finished his round tied for 37th at 6 under; Brendon Todd and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 14 under; and Brendan Steele and Phil Mickelson are tied for 4th at 13 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Doc Redman's his second shot went 7 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Redman had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Redman's 103 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.