In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Chez Reavie hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reavie finished his day tied for 39th at 6 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the par-4 10th, Chez Reavie's 154 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chez Reavie to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Reavie chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.

Reavie hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 fourth. This moved Reavie to 4 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Reavie's tee shot went 245 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Reavie got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Reavie to 2 under for the round.