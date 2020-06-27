-
Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Charley Hoffman in the third round at the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Charley Hoffman hit 5 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hoffman finished his round tied for 9th at 11 under; Brendon Todd and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 14 under; and Brendan Steele and Phil Mickelson are tied for 4th at 13 under.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th Charley Hoffman hit his tee shot 285 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Charley Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Hoffman's 141 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Hoffman chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hoffman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoffman to 5 under for the round.
