In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Byeong Hun An hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 49th at 5 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.

An got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving An to 1 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, An's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, An chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 1 over for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, An hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to even-par for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 17th, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, An's 141 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to even for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, An chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.