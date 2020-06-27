-
Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Bryson DeChambeau in the third round at the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bryson DeChambeau makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 3 at Travelers
In the third round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Bryson DeChambeau makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Bryson DeChambeau hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. DeChambeau finished his day tied for 5th at 13 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.
Bryson DeChambeau hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved Bryson DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
After a 330 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, DeChambeau chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 4 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 5 under for the round.
