Brian Stuard shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 27, 2020
Highlights
Brian Stuard birdies No. 16 in Round 3 at Travelers
Brian Stuard hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 18th at 10 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.
After a 279 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Stuard chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Stuard had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Stuard hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.
After a 180 yard drive on the 444-yard par-4 18th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
