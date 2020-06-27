Brendon Todd hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Todd finished his day in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Brendon Todd had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Todd's 145 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Todd had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 158-yard par-3 11th, Todd missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Todd to 5 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Todd's 121 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 7 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 8 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Todd chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Todd to 9 under for the round.