In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Brendan Steele hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Steele finished his day tied for 12th at 11 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Brendan Steele's 111 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brendan Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

At the 431-yard par-4 third, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 41-foot putt saving par. This put Steele at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Steele had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Steele's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Steele's 137 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 4 under for the round.

Steele got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Steele to 2 under for the round.