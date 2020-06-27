In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Brandt Snedeker hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 27th at 8 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.

Snedeker missed the green on his first shot on the 158-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

Snedeker hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 17th. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Snedeker's 84 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Snedeker's tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Snedeker hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 ninth. This moved Snedeker to 4 under for the round.