Austin Cook rebounds from poor front in third round of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Austin Cook hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Cook finished his day tied for 49th at 5 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the par-4 14th, Austin Cook's 120 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Austin Cook to even-par for the round.
Cook got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Cook had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to even for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
