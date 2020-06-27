Adam Long hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his day tied for 22nd at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Adam Long hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 12th. This moved Adam Long to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Long had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 2 over for the round.

At the 296-yard par-4 15th, Long had a 274-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 18-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Long to even for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Long's 116 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Long had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Long to 3 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 4 under for the round.