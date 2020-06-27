Abraham Ancer hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 7th at 12 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Ancer had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Ancer chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Ancer chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.

Ancer hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Ancer to 4 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Ancer's tee shot went 154 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Ancer's 88 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Ancer hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 18th. This moved Ancer to 4 under for the round.