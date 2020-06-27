-
-
Aaron Wise shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Travelers Championship
-
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 27, 2020
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Aaron Wise hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 39th at 6 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.
Wise got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Wise hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Wise's 146 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.