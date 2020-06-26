Zach Johnson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 5th at 8 under; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Brendan Steele and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Johnson had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Johnson hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Johnson to even for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Johnson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Johnson's 106 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Johnson had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 10th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 5 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Johnson hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 6 under for the round.