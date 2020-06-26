In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Zac Blair hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Blair finished his day tied for 126th at 2 over; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Blair got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Blair to 1 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Blair had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Blair to 2 over for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Blair chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 1 over for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Blair hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to even-par for the round.

Blair got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Blair had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Blair to 2 over for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Blair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 1 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Blair chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Blair to 2 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Blair's tee shot went 238 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 12 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Blair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Blair hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Blair at 3 over for the round.