In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Xinjun Zhang hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Zhang finished his round tied for 98th at 1 under; Will Gordon and Phil Mickelson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 11 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Zhang's 156 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Zhang's tee shot went 242 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Zhang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Zhang's tee shot went 226 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 345 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 12th, Zhang chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Zhang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 2 under for the round.

Zhang got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Zhang to 1 under for the round.