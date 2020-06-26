Xander Schauffele hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Schauffele finished his round in 3rd at 9 under; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; and Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Xander Schauffele's tee shot went 152 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Schauffele had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to even for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Schauffele's 103 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Schauffele chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Schauffele had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.