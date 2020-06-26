-
Wyndham Clark shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Wyndham Clark hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 126th at 2 over; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Clark had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 sixth, Clark chipped in his fourth shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Clark hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing Clark to 1 under for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to even for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Clark's tee shot went 131 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
