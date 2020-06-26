In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Will Gordon hit 9 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Gordon finished his round in 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Brendan Steele and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

At the 462-yard par-4 10th, Gordon reached the green in 2 and rolled a 45-foot putt for birdie. This put Gordon at 1 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Gordon hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 12th, Gordon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Gordon's 113 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 3 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Gordon hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Gordon had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gordon to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Gordon's 108 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 6 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Gordon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 7 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Gordon hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 8 under for the round.