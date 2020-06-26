In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Wesley Bryan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bryan finished his round tied for 8th at 7 under; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Wesley Bryan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wesley Bryan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Bryan's 156 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Bryan had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Bryan's 107 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 4 under for the round.

Bryan got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryan to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Bryan had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bryan to 4 under for the round.