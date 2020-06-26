-
Viktor Hovland shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Viktor Hovland's nice tee shot leads to birdie at Travelers
In the second round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Viktor Hovland hits his 226-yard tee shot to 14 feet and makes the putt for birdie on the par-3 5th hole.
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Viktor Hovland hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his round tied for 4th at 8 under Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under, Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under, and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 9 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hovland hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Hovland's 181 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hovland's tee shot went 227 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
