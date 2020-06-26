In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Vijay Singh hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Singh finished his round tied for 144th at 3 over; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the par-4 second, Singh's 102 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Singh to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Singh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Singh to 2 under for the round.

Singh tee shot went 213 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Singh to 1 under for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 10th, Singh got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Singh to even-par for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 12th, Singh chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Singh to even for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Singh chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Singh to 1 under for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Singh stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Singh to 2 under for the round.