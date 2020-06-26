-
-
Vaughn Taylor rebounds from poor front in second round of the Travelers Championship
-
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 26, 2020
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Vaughn Taylor hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Taylor finished his round tied for 88th at 1 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 9 under; and Xander Schauffele, Sung Kang, Patton Kizzire, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 8 under.
Vaughn Taylor got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vaughn Taylor to 1 over for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Taylor's 87 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Taylor hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.