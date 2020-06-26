-
-
Tyler McCumber shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Travelers Championship
-
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 26, 2020
-
Highlights
Tyler McCumber birdies No. 16 in Round 2 at Travelers
In the second round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Tyler McCumber makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Tyler McCumber hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. McCumber finished his round tied for 84th at 2 under; Will Gordon and Phil Mickelson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 11 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Marc Leishman, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 341-yard par-4 second, McCumber had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 1 over for the round.
McCumber got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 2 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, McCumber's his second shot went 11 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, McCumber hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to 3 over for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, McCumber hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.