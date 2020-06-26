In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Tyler Duncan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.

At the 411-yard par-4 12th, Duncan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Duncan hit his tee shot 265 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Duncan's 102 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Duncan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Duncan hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Duncan at 1 under for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Duncan to even for the round.