Troy Merritt delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the second at the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Troy Merritt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Merritt finished his round tied for 9th at 8 under; Will Gordon and Phil Mickelson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 11 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Marc Leishman, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Troy Merritt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Troy Merritt to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Merritt's 93 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Merritt hit a tee shot 236 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Merritt had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Merritt to 6 under for the round.
