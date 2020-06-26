In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Troy Merritt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Merritt finished his round tied for 9th at 8 under; Will Gordon and Phil Mickelson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 11 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Marc Leishman, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Troy Merritt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Troy Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Merritt's 93 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Merritt hit a tee shot 236 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Merritt had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Merritt to 6 under for the round.