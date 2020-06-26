-
Tony Finau shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tony Finau birdies No. 18 in Round 1 at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Tony Finau makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Tony Finau hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Finau finished his round tied for 54th at 3 under Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under, Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under, and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 9 under.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
Finau got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Finau's 114 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Finau had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
After a 337 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Finau chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 under for the round.
