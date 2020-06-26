In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Tom Hoge hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 42nd at 5 under; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 second, Hoge's 96 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hoge hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hoge at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hoge had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Hoge's 166 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Hoge hit his tee shot 290 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hoge hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.