Tim Wilkinson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Wilkinson finished his round tied for 54th at 3 under; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 9 under.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Tim Wilkinson got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 6 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Tim Wilkinson to 2 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Wilkinson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to 1 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Wilkinson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wilkinson to even for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Wilkinson hit his tee shot 286 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wilkinson to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 171-yard par-3 16th, Wilkinson missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Wilkinson to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Wilkinson hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th. This moved Wilkinson to 1 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Wilkinson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wilkinson to even-par for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Wilkinson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wilkinson to 1 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Wilkinson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wilkinson to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Wilkinson had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wilkinson to 2 under for the round.