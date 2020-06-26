-
Ted Potter, Jr. putts himself to an even-par second round of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Ted Potter, Jr. hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Potter, Jr. finished his round tied for 136th at 2 over Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under, Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under, and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 9 under.
On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Ted Potter, Jr. reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ted Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.
Potter, Jr. got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to even-par for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Potter, Jr. had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Potter, Jr. to even for the round.
