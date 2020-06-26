Talor Gooch hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 109th at even par; Will Gordon and Phil Mickelson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 11 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Gooch had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gooch to 2 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Gooch's tee shot went 179 yards to the fringe and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Gooch had a 68 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Gooch to 3 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Gooch to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Gooch chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gooch to 3 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Gooch hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Gooch's 133 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.