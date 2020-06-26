Sungjae Im hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 53rd at 4 under; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 over for the round.

Im missed the green on his first shot on the 158-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved Im to even for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Im had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Im's tee shot went 150 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 26 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Im chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

Im hit his tee shot 298 yards to the fairway bunker on the 443-yard par-4 seventh. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Im chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.