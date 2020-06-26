Sung Kang hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kang finished his round tied for 5th at 8 under; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Sung Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sung Kang to 1 over for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Kang hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to even for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kang had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Kang's tee shot went 223 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kang's 153 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.