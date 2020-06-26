In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Stewart Cink hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 149th at 4 over; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Brendan Steele and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

Cink got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Cink's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Cink had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Cink's tee shot went 210 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 27 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 3 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Cink's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Cink chipped in his fourth from 8 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Cink at 3 over for the round.