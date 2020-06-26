Si Woo Kim hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Kim had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 171-yard par-3 16th, Kim missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Kim's 98 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Kim chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kim hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Kim hit a tee shot 232 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 eighth green, Kim suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kim at 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kim had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.