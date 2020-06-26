-
-
Shane Lowry shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Travelers Championship
-
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 26, 2020
-
Highlights
Shane Lowry bunker hole-out on No. 16 in Round 2 at Travelers
In the second round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Shane Lowry makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Shane Lowry hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 42nd at 5 under; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Lowry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to 1 over for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Lowry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lowry to 2 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Lowry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to even for the round.
Lowry missed the green on his first shot on the 171-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.