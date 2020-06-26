-
-
Seung-Yul Noh shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Travelers Championship
-
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 26, 2020
Seung-Yul Noh hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 9th at 8 under; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Noh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to 1 over for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Noh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to even for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Noh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Noh chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.
Noh his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Noh to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 sixth, Noh hit his 138 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.