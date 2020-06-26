-
Sergio Garcia shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sergio Garcia hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a 329 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 12th, Garcia chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to fairway bunker on the par-5 13th, Garcia hit his 86 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Garcia to even for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Garcia had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Garcia had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to even-par for the round.
