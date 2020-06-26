Sepp Straka hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 118th at 1 over; Will Gordon and Phil Mickelson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 11 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a 310 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Straka chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Straka's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Straka had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Straka to 3 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 4 over for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 10th, Straka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Straka to 5 over for the round.

Straka missed the green on his first shot on the 158-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Straka to 4 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Straka's 88 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 over for the round.