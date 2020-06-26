-
Sebastián Muñoz finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Sebastián Muñoz hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 109th at even par; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Muñoz hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Muñoz's 141 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 sixth, Muñoz chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Muñoz hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.
