-
-
Sebastian Cappelen putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Travelers Championship
-
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 26, 2020
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Sebastian Cappelen hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cappelen finished his day tied for 135th at 3 over; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Sebastian Cappelen got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sebastian Cappelen to 1 over for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Cappelen chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cappelen to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Cappelen's 91 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cappelen to even-par for the round.
Cappelen tee shot went 208 yards to the right rough and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Cappelen to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.