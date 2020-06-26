In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Scottie Scheffler hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round tied for 69th at 3 under; Will Gordon and Phil Mickelson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 11 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 10th, Scheffler's 180 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Scheffler hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Scheffler got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Scheffler hit his tee shot 279 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Scheffler had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Scheffler's 103 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.