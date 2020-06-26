In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Scott Stallings hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 11th at 6 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 9 under; and Xander Schauffele, Patton Kizzire, Kevin Na, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the par-5 13th, Stallings's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to even-par for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Stallings's tee shot went 200 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to even for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Stallings's 115 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Stallings hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.